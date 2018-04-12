IBM (IBM) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Inc.

Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $155.36 on Thursday. IBM has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $171.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143,140.27, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 target price on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 target price on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IBM to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

