ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICFI. ValuEngine raised ICF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen began coverage on ICF in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of ICF in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on ICF from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. 26,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,465. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.70, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. ICF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $321.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.52 million. ICF had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.12%. equities research analysts predict that ICF will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ICF news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Wasson sold 12,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $811,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,215. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in ICF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ICF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in ICF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ICF by 2,973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 49,036 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

