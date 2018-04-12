Ichor (ICHR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ichor earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.6294444121219 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ichor to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

ICHR traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 214,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,313. The company has a market capitalization of $654.09, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 4.91. Ichor has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Ichor had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $113,677.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 35,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $908,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

