Wolverine World Wide (WWW) vs. Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Head to Head Survey

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) and Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Iconix Brand Group does not pay a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Iconix Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide 0.01% 16.20% 6.63% Iconix Brand Group -217.71% 20.17% 3.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Iconix Brand Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion 1.27 $300,000.00 $1.64 19.00 Iconix Brand Group $225.83 million 0.30 -$489.25 million $0.78 1.35

Wolverine World Wide has higher revenue and earnings than Iconix Brand Group. Iconix Brand Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolverine World Wide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wolverine World Wide and Iconix Brand Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 0 8 4 0 2.33 Iconix Brand Group 0 6 0 0 2.00

Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus price target of $28.41, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Iconix Brand Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Iconix Brand Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iconix Brand Group is more favorable than Wolverine World Wide.

Risk and Volatility

Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iconix Brand Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Iconix Brand Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses. It also operates a performance leather business. The Wolverine Leathers Division markets pigskin leather for use primarily in the footwear industry.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands. It operates in various geographic regions, including the United States, Japan and Other (which principally represent Latin America and Europe).

