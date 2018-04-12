IDACORP (IDA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $97.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of IDACORP have outperformed the industry's rally. The utility has plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion over 2018-2022 time frame for transmission and plant expansion projects, which will allow the company to provide efficient services along with expanding customer base. Its Board of Directors has been approving annual increase in dividends since 2012 on the back of the company’s consistent performance. However, IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

IDA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. 7,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,114. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $79.59 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $4,348.36, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $305.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDACORP news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 361,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 424,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $38,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

