Axa Purchases 12,207 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AXA lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 652.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $6,827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 971,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,184,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in IDEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,974,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, UBS began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.20. 223,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,930. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10,821.32, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

