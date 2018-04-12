IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded to “Hold” by UBS

UBS upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. IDT has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $147.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.03.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IDT by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDT by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IDT by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

