IF Bancorp Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.10 (IROQ)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) announced a semiannual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.19.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IF Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

