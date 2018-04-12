IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.65 Million Stake in PepsiCo (PEP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,657 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,514. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155,287.28, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

