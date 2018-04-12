Ignis [Futures] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,966.00 (IGNIS)

Ignis [Futures] (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 28th. Ignis [Futures] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $46,966.00 worth of Ignis [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignis [Futures] has traded up 218.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis [Futures] token can now be bought for $13.32 or 0.00088744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitcoin Indonesia, Bittrex, AEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00829745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014386 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00176373 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00061120 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ignis [Futures]

Ignis [Futures]’s genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis [Futures]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ignis [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @ignisguide. Ignis [Futures]’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ico.

Ignis [Futures] Token Trading

Ignis [Futures] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitcoin Indonesia, Upbit, HitBTC, AEX, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Ignis [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis [Futures] must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

