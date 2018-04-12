Ignis Price Reaches $0.0921 (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Ignis has a market cap of $70.07 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bitcoin Indonesia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00797252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012971 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00161105 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.jelurida.com/ico. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitcoin Indonesia, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and AEX. It is not currently possible to buy Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

