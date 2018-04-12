IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. 171,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,439. IHS Markit has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18,971.44, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $3,173,697.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,308.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 20,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,962 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,219. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,759,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,742,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,814,000 after acquiring an additional 127,964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in IHS Markit by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IHS Markit by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IHS Markit by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 152,419 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

