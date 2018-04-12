IHS Markit (INFO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IHS Markit earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3267669287343 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,971.44, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $3,173,697.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,308.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,872,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,146,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,962 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,019. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

