Zacks Investment Research Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “In the last six months, Illinois Tool Works' shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is well positioned to gain from its solid product portfolio, strengthening foothold in end markets and strategic initiatives to improve margins. Also, the policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely will work in the company's favor. For 2018, the company anticipates earnings to be within $7.45-$7.65 per share, reflecting 40 cents growth at mid-point. Organic revenue growth is expected to be 3-4%. Enterprise initiatives are likely to contribute 100 basis points (bps) to operating margin growth. However, the company is exposed to headwinds including unfavorable foreign currency movements, industry rivalry, volatilities in input price & supply and economic uncertainties.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.71.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.74. 933,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53,369.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $130.17 and a 12-month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

In related news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $3,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,466. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,964,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,616,000 after acquiring an additional 212,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,066,000 after purchasing an additional 103,127 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,272,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,247,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,135,000 after purchasing an additional 329,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

