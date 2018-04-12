Illumina (ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Illumina stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.34. 229,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,551. Illumina has a 12-month low of $167.98 and a 12-month high of $256.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35,060.46, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Illumina had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $3,655,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,479,267.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.26, for a total transaction of $63,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $7,936,663. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Illumina by 10.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Illumina by 12.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 71.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Illumina by 121.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

