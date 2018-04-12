William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,781 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Imax worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMAX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Imax by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,822 shares during the period. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Imax by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,304,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,744,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Imax by 90.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,068,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 506,705 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Imax during the third quarter worth about $10,670,000. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Imax by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 1,508,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 464,986 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,388.91, a PE ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. Imax had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.52%. sell-side analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $242,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 4,889 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $501,243. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMAX. Piper Jaffray cut shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

