Immune Design (IMDZ) versus Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Head to Head Review

Immune Design (NASDAQ: IMDZ) and Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immune Design and Ziopharm Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design $7.20 million 23.73 -$51.86 million ($1.75) -2.03 Ziopharm Oncology $6.39 million 100.50 -$54.32 million ($0.53) -8.51

Immune Design has higher revenue and earnings than Ziopharm Oncology. Ziopharm Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immune Design, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Immune Design and Ziopharm Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ziopharm Oncology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Immune Design currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 256.81%. Ziopharm Oncology has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.73%. Given Immune Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immune Design is more favorable than Ziopharm Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Immune Design shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Ziopharm Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Immune Design shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Ziopharm Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Design and Ziopharm Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design -720.81% -57.56% -49.08% Ziopharm Oncology -928.50% N/A -53.51%

Risk and Volatility

Immune Design has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ziopharm Oncology has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immune Design beats Ziopharm Oncology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer. The Company is engaged in developing multiple product candidates from its two discovery platforms, ZVex and GLAAS. Its primary product candidates, CMB305 and G100, utilize multiple immuno-oncology approaches and are in multiple Phase I and Phase II trials. CMB305 is targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, in which a priming agent called LV305 from its ZVex platform is dosed sequentially with an agent from its GLAAS platform. G100 leverages the range of endogenous antigens found in the tumor microenvironment, including neoantigens.

Ziopharm Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion. Its lead gene therapy product candidate is Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, which is in Phase I clinical trial, a gene therapy product candidate to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma. The company is also developing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell and T-cell receptor T-cell therapies. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Precigen, Inc., MD Anderson Cancer Center, the National Cancer Institute, and Ares Trading S.A. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

