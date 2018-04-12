Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Immuron Limited is a bio pharmaceutical Microbiome company. It focused on oral immunotherapy using polyclonal antibody products for humans. The company is involved in developing therapeutic products in NASH, ASH and other diseases mediated through gut disbiosis. Immuron Limited is based in Armadale, Australia. “

IMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ IMRN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,130. Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

About Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle.

