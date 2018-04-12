Impact (IMX) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Impact has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. Impact has a total market capitalization of $160,345.00 and approximately $671.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016339 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Impact

Impact is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,663,726 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. Impact’s official website is impact-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

