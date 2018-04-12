Impax Asset Management Group (IPX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.69) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 185 ($2.61). Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.28) on Tuesday. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 71.10 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($3.02).

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Keith Falconer sold 3,376,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £5,571,249.75 ($7,874,557.95).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

