Imperial Brands’ (LON:IMB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($53.29) price target (up from GBX 3,770 ($53.29)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,690.63 ($52.16).

Shares of LON:IMB traded down GBX 22 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,466.50 ($34.86). 1,480,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 2,447 ($34.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.92).

In other news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.71), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($904,142.54).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

