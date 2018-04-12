Insider Buying: Indigo Books and Music (TSE:IDG) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Indigo Books and Music (TSE:IDG) insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$19,470.00.

Gerald Wilfred Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.29 per share, with a total value of C$96,450.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 1,100 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.31 per share, with a total value of C$21,241.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 2,100 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.27 per share, with a total value of C$40,467.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 3,000 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.03 per share, with a total value of C$60,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,800 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$72,124.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 600 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.84 per share, with a total value of C$11,304.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 5,300 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$100,382.00.

TSE:IDG traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715. Indigo Books and Music has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$20.25.

Indigo Books and Music (TSE:IDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Indigo Books and Music had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$433.27 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/indigo-books-music-inc-idg-insider-gerald-wilfred-schwartz-buys-1000-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Indigo Books and Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of November 3, 2017, it operated 89 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; and 123 small format stores under the banners of Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books and Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books and Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.