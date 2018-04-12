Indus (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Indus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($80.49) target price on shares of Indus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Indus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €69.90 ($86.30).

ETR INH traded up €0.90 ($1.11) on Tuesday, hitting €57.50 ($70.99). 12,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,718. Indus has a 12 month low of €53.90 ($66.54) and a 12 month high of €66.20 ($81.73).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Indus (INH) PT Set at €78.00 by Commerzbank” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/indus-inh-pt-set-at-78-00-by-commerzbank-updated-updated.html.

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.