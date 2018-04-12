Inergy (CEQP) and XO Group (XOXO) Critical Analysis

Inergy (NYSE: CEQP) and XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Inergy pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. XO Group does not pay a dividend. Inergy pays out -206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inergy and XO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inergy 0 1 3 0 2.75 XO Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Inergy currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. XO Group has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Inergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inergy is more favorable than XO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Inergy and XO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inergy -6.17% -4.04% -1.62% XO Group 3.45% 5.76% 4.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Inergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of XO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Inergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of XO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inergy and XO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inergy $3.88 billion 0.50 -$191.90 million ($1.16) -23.62 XO Group $160.56 million 3.42 $5.53 million $0.39 54.77

XO Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inergy. Inergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Inergy has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XO Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Inergy

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Storage and Transportation segment includes COLT Hub, which is crude-by-rail terminal serving Bakken crude oil production. The Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment includes West Coast operations, our supply and logistics operations, our storage and terminals operations, our crude oil and produced water trucking operations, and U.S. Salt, LLC. The company was founded on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc. is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters). The Knot is the wedding resource and marketplace that engages, matches and connects couples. The Bump is a pregnancy and parenting brand, providing personalized information, content and tools. The Nest is a brand focused on nesters setting up homes and navigating their lives together. GigMasters is an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries and corporate events, among others. The Company’s product offerings include Online Media Advertising, Transactions, and Publishing and Other.

