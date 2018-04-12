Reviewing Infinity Property & Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) and Its Peers

Infinity Property & Casualty (NASDAQ: IPCC) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Infinity Property & Casualty to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Infinity Property & Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Infinity Property & Casualty pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 82.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Infinity Property & Casualty has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Infinity Property & Casualty is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Property & Casualty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Property & Casualty 2.98% 7.57% 2.19% Infinity Property & Casualty Competitors 2.83% 0.53% -0.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinity Property & Casualty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Property & Casualty $1.52 billion $45.38 million 24.37 Infinity Property & Casualty Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.05

Infinity Property & Casualty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Infinity Property & Casualty. Infinity Property & Casualty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Infinity Property & Casualty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Infinity Property & Casualty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infinity Property & Casualty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Property & Casualty 0 1 1 0 2.50 Infinity Property & Casualty Competitors 476 1887 1829 83 2.36

Infinity Property & Casualty presently has a consensus price target of $113.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Infinity Property & Casualty’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infinity Property & Casualty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Property & Casualty has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Property & Casualty’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinity Property & Casualty beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Infinity Property & Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

