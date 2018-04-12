Influxcoin (CRYPTO:INFX) Price Hits $0.0955 on Exchanges

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Influxcoin has a total market cap of $159,855.00 and $1,754.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Influxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Influxcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.39 or 0.04458170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001353 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014219 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007841 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008506 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Influxcoin Profile

Influxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin. The official website for Influxcoin is influxcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Influxcoin

Influxcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Influxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influxcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Influxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Influxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Influxcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.