Information Services Group (III) PT Set at $6.00 by Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on III. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

Information Services Group stock remained flat at $$4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 79,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.49, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

