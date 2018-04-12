ING Groep (ING) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE ING opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66,019.57, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a $0.5344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 42.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 625,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 323,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 310,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

