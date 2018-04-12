ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 619,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 5,051,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,475,700. ExxonMobil has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $326,581.19, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Howard Weil raised shares of ExxonMobil from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.34.

ExxonMobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

