Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

Ingersoll-Rand has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Ingersoll-Rand has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

IR opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21,095.65, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $97.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,350 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $217,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 1,678 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $142,881.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.23.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

