Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 580.28 ($8.20).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 610 ($8.62) to GBX 400 ($5.65) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 810 ($11.45) to GBX 610 ($8.62) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 560 ($7.92) to GBX 420 ($5.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

In other Inmarsat news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £47,757.16 ($67,501.29).

Inmarsat stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 369 ($5.22). 2,500,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a 52-week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($12.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

