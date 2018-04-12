Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Innophos worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innophos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,492,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innophos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Innophos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innophos by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innophos by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPHS opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $792.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Innophos had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Innophos’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innophos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is an international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Food, Health and Nutrition, Industrial Specialties and Other. It offers a range of product categories, such as asphalt, catalyst, fertilizer salts, liquid phosphate, phosphate salt, phosphoric acid, polyphosphoric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and food blends.

