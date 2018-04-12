Inovalon (INOV) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inovalon earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0473577352646 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,516.22, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Inovalon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, insider Shauna L. Vernal sold 44,270 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $619,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

