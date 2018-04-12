InPay (INPAY) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One InPay token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. During the last seven days, InPay has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. InPay has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $489.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00799957 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012992 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00162468 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InPay Token Profile

InPay’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team. InPay’s official website is inpay.tech.

Buying and Selling InPay

InPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy InPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InPay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

