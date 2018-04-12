Thomas Joerg Gutschlag Acquires 50,000 Shares of Almonty Industries (CVE:AII) Stock

Almonty Industries (CVE:AII) Director Thomas Joerg Gutschlag bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Almonty Industries stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 526,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,930. Almonty Industries has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Almonty Industries (CVE:AII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

