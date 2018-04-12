Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Acquires $500,999.50 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.39 per share, for a total transaction of $500,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,113.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,199.44, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $154.65 and a one year high of $279.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 107,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 101,124 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 83,688 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $9,308,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 639.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

