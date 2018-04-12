City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited Ord (LON:CMHY) insider John Boothman purchased 13,300 shares of City Merchants High Yield Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £24,871 ($35,153.36).

Shares of City Merchants High Yield Trust stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.69) on Thursday. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited Ord has a 52-week low of GBX 176.70 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 201 ($2.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Insider Buying: City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited Ord (CMHY) Insider Purchases £24,871 in Stock" was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily.

