Insider Buying: Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) insider Charles Neil McMicking bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,614.84).

CSSG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 118.50 ($1.67). The stock had a trading volume of 20,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,088. Croma Security Solutions Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC is engaged in the provision of manned guarding and asset protection services (Croma Vigilant); Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) security, fire and alarm systems (Croma Security Systems); Identity management and access control (Croma Biometrics), and Locksmithing Keys, Locks and Safes (Croma Locksmiths).

