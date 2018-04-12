Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc (ISD) Insider Purchases $21,375.00 in Stock

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) insider Daniel T. Thorogood bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

