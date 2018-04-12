Insider Buying: SustainCo Inc (SMS) Director Acquires 320,000 Shares of Stock

SustainCo Inc (CVE:SMS) Director Adam Kelley Szweras purchased 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00.

Shares of CVE SMS opened at C$0.12 on Thursday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/insider-buying-sustainco-inc-sms-director-acquires-320000-shares-of-stock.html.

About SustainCo

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for SustainCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SustainCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.