Saul B. Rosenthal Purchases 11,120 Shares of Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) insider Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $67,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $23,697.90.

On Thursday, March 29th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $20,317.26.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,215.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 1,966 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $12,208.86.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,017 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $18,554.55.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,723 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $22,821.99.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,688 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,494 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,360 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $313.80, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Technology Investment Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Technology Investment Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

