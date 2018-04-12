Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Director Heather J. Culbert bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.38. 172,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,109. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$10.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$285.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.40 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.91%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial raised Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.08.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

