Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Insider Sells $225,600.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Biller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $249,240.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $228,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $84.33 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 731.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Insider Sells $225,600.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/insider-selling-agios-pharmaceuticals-agio-insider-sells-225600-00-in-stock.html.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.