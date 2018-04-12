William R. Ringo Sells 1,000 Shares of Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $953.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $4,234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,448.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “William R. Ringo Sells 1,000 Shares of Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/insider-selling-assembly-biosciences-asmb-director-sells-49320-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.