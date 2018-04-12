Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Director Sells $1,386,720.00 in Stock

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Director Louis G. Lange sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $1,386,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,133.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BOLD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 726,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,254. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,275.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.09. analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,989,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 228,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 158,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 231.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

