Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) VP Sells $96,486.04 in Stock

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $96,486.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Jeff Hardin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Charles Jeff Hardin sold 500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $21,775.00.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $2,246.80, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,361,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,053,000 after buying an additional 383,193 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

