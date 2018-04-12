Goodrich Petroleum Co. (GDP) Major Shareholder Sells $279,254.28 in Stock

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 25,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $279,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 655,660 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $7,048,345.00.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

