Insider Selling: Lendingtree Inc (TREE) CEO Sells 14,750 Shares of Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $4,769,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,588,349.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lendingtree stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.75. 12,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,046. The stock has a market cap of $3,950.45, a PE ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,974,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,490,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,256,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $194.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.33.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

