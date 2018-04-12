National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Major Shareholder Sells $10,708,822.08 in Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 338,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $10,708,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 172,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,520. The company has a market cap of $2,474.85 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo set a $45.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $2,920,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $4,873,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

