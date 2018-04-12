North American Energy Partners, Inc. (NOA) Insider Robert John Butler Sells 7,225 Shares

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider Robert John Butler sold 7,225 shares of North American Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$50,430.50.

TSE:NOA opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. North American Energy Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.52 and a 12-month high of C$7.76.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). North American Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of C$82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of North American Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

